Community Voices: As during WWII, fighting the enemy should prevail over fighting each other | COMMENTARY

In his book, “American Caesar,” William Manchester detailed the stormy and bitter relationship between Gen. Douglas MacArthur and President Franklin Roosevelt leading up to the start of World War II. MacArthur believed Roosevelt didn’t appreciate the extent and danger presented by the Empire of Japan. Once the war started, MacArthur was placed in command of the Pacific Theater and with the help of our Navy, we eventually prevailed.
The current situation with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pandemic is analogous. From all accounts, Fauci has dedicated his life to fighting infectious diseases and is frustrated that we may not have been as prepared as he would have liked. I did not know much about Fauci until the pandemic occurred. But I’ve read a lot in the past four months to conclude that he is articulate, knowledgeable, knows the political game, and is trying to minimize the loss of life.
A lot of people forget that MacArthur had actually retired after serving in every leadership capacity in the U.S. Army and was working for the Government of the Philippines from 1937 to 1941 and then was reinstated to the U.S. Army just before the Pearl Harbor attack. This was the stage for some scurrilous statements he made toward Roosevelt. He knew more than any American military leader the threat pointed against the United States by the Japanese. But the hatchet was quickly buried. Fighting the enemy prevailed over disagreements.
What a difference in Roosevelt’s leadership style compared to today’s leadership. Roosevelt could not have been happy with some things MacArthur told him in person. But a few months later he swallowed his pride and made MacArthur the supreme allied commander in the Southwest Pacific and eventually overall in the Pacific.
There are some military experts who argue that MacArthur’s decision to liberate his old base the Philippines — which he was forced to abandon in 1942 — prolonged the war. But the consensus of experts is that MacArthur got more done with fewer American casualties than believed possible. The use of naval aviation and linking to amphibious “island hopping” in the Pacific is his legacy.
I began to read and digest information on COVID-19 in mid-March. The amount of new information in a few months and our evolving understanding of this subtle but pervasive and lethal pandemic is incredible. I had not studied infectious diseases in over 10 years, but I found this fascinating and troubling at the same time. So far, it is estimated that more than 150,000 deaths have occurred, and by Dec. 31 that number could range from 288,000 to over 600,000, by some estimates, depending on how we respond.
But 2020 is only half of the epidemic — 2021 could be just as bad or worse.
For perspective, In the Pacific, US casualties from all three branches of the service; Army (including Army Air Force), Navy and U. S. Marines; totaled 111,606 killed or missing, 253,142 wounded and 21,580 prisoners of war.
The war on COVID-19 could exceed losses from any war to date, save the American Civil War. We have to learn from our early defeats and setbacks and pull together as a nation if we are to prevail. Perhaps a vaccine is our ace in the hole — as the atomic bomb was in the Pacific. But we can’t necessarily count on it. We have to integrate our political leadership from the standpoint of maintaining a positive approach but leave the bulk of the work up to the health professionals, including hospitals, doctors, and researchers.
It does no good for the political leaders to not only second-guess our health care professionals but to subvert and suppress their efforts. Wearing masks is just the beginning of this process.
The scientific evidence was inconclusive in March, and now it is overwhelmingly so. If we can’t agree to collectively do this essential but simple thing — and have a buy-in from our president — we are in serious jeopardy of losing this battle to COVID-19 as well as our financial, industrial, and military leadership in world standing. To the rest of the world, we have become a laughingstock.
The window is starting to close at an accelerating pace.
