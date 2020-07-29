Community Voices: As during WWII, fighting the enemy should prevail over fighting each other | COMMENTARY

The war on COVID-19 could exceed losses from any war to date, save the American Civil War. We have to learn from our early defeats and setbacks and pull together as a nation if we are to prevail. Perhaps a vaccine is our ace in the hole — as the atomic bomb was in the Pacific. But we can’t necessarily count on it. We have to integrate our political leadership from the standpoint of maintaining a positive approach but leave the bulk of the work up to the health professionals, including hospitals, doctors, and researchers.