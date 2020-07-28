Community Voices: Let’s get off the crazy train, get the decision right on how to open schools this fall | COMMENTARY

Yep, the Crazy Train has arrived and it sure feels like we’ve gone off the rails.
It started back in June when Del. Haven Shoemaker abandoned Team Hogan and attacked the governor for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic even though most objective analysts view Maryland as a success story. In his June opinion piece Shoemaker touted Florida and Georgia as states that were open for business. Funny story about that — guess which states are at the top of the list as COVID-19 hotspots? At least Hapless Haven came up with some clever nicknames.
Next, we had a county commissioner explain that as a libertarian he had the right to spread disease because wearing a mask is an infringement on his constitutional rights. Besides, if you get sick it’s your own darn fault for being an obese alcoholic.
The trifecta came with the return of Harebrained Haven claiming that teachers just want to sit at home and collect a paycheck. For the record, teaching remotely is way more challenging and stressful than teaching in person. Face-to-face interaction is what we do. Relationship and quality instruction go hand in hand.
Less amusing is the current push by some to reopen schools prematurely. Everyone knows that in-person education is better than distance learning. That fact is not in debate. The question is how to do it safely.
Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, has wisely determined that each county should decide how and when to reopen based on their conditions. So far nine jurisdictions have announced openings via distance learning this September. Carroll County has until Aug. 14 to make a decision. Most distressing are the political forces at play which seem to overshadow the reality on the ground. As I write this, Carroll has seen a record week in community cases of COVID-19. Where will we be on Sept. 8, the first day of the school year?
Obviously, a full and normal reopening is impossible. The Board of Education must choose between a virtual opening or a hybrid model. Neither is ideal, neither is without huge hurdles; however, safety for students and staff should be the No. 1 consideration.
The groups that are pushing to reopen schools point to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP states that “considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” No one disputes that, but if you keep reading their report one sees the myriad challenges facing a school system.
First of all, the AAP contradicts the CDC on social distancing guidelines, while at the same time acknowledging that secondary students are at a much higher risk than elementary students. Even though children can distance at 3 feet apart, the adults must stay six feet away. How exactly is that going to work in a school? Then there is transportation to and from school, meals, movement within the school. It is obvious that the people who came up with the guidelines never spent much time in a school.
Here are just a few examples of the disconnect between the ideal and the reality. One suggestion was to keep windows open to enhance air flow. Not only is this a safety risk, it interferes with the HVAC system. Teachers are told this every year. Another suggestion is to keep toilet lids down. Good luck finding a toilet lid in a Carroll County school! Parents should not send their kids to school if they are sick. Really? If I had a dollar for every sick student who sat in my classroom, I would be a rich man. Monitoring student temperatures, providing face masks and hand sanitizer – with our already stretched resources, who is going to be responsible for these things?
Educators do not minimize the concerns of groups like Return2Learn. Income disparity, hunger, mental health, and child abuse are real; educators deal with these on a daily basis. But will risking the health of students and staff solve these problems? Are there perhaps other ways to intervene? Maybe the Health Department and the Department of Social Services have roles to play. Will the many parents who do not want to send their students back to school have a choice? There are many uncertainties, but prematurely opening schools, even under a hybrid model, could have devastating consequences if all the pieces are not place. Let’s take the time to do it right. Let’s get off the crazy train.
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster. Reach him at trscanlan@gmail.com.
