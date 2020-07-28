Community Voices: Let’s get off the crazy train, get the decision right on how to open schools this fall | COMMENTARY

Educators do not minimize the concerns of groups like Return2Learn. Income disparity, hunger, mental health, and child abuse are real; educators deal with these on a daily basis. But will risking the health of students and staff solve these problems? Are there perhaps other ways to intervene? Maybe the Health Department and the Department of Social Services have roles to play. Will the many parents who do not want to send their students back to school have a choice? There are many uncertainties, but prematurely opening schools, even under a hybrid model, could have devastating consequences if all the pieces are not place. Let’s take the time to do it right. Let’s get off the crazy train.