Community Voices (Mateer): Time for school system to rid political bias against conservatives from classrooms l COMMENTARY

Overall, the teachers of CCPS do an outstanding job providing for the education of all students. However, during the past few years, as a student who graduated only a year ago, I can attest that currently, political bias runs rampant the classroom. While many teachers do a great job teaching the subject they were hired to teach, there are some teachers that now think it is appropriate to teach their students an alternate curriculum, one that has not been adopted by CCPS, nor approved. These teachers are teaching a curriculum where students are told that if they are a conservative, or if they support a conservative figure, then they are wrong, stupid, and deserve to be condemned.