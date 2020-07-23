Community Voices: Comic page or Opinion page? Nothing funny about what’s going on l COMMENTARY

Is the global pandemic worse here than anywhere else? That’s got to be the fault of China, the WHO, the UN, Obama, Hillary Clinton, or the bogeyman, never Daffy Don. “Nobody saw this coming,” only every public-health official and every other elected leader in the world. After the experiences with SARS, MERS, swine flu, Ebola, and other contagious diseases, they prepared for the next pandemic by studying viruses in wild animals (that’s called “science”). They established panels of experts to warn us when the next disease appeared and stockpiled necessary supplies such as masks and gowns for a quick response. Daffy Don did away with all of that here, but other countries, notably South Korea, New Zealand, and Greece, were well-prepared and acted quickly to shut down large gatherings, wear masks, test widely to find those infected and trace their contacts, quarantining anyone who might pass on the virus to others. Without a vaccine, they have stamped out the virus and are getting back to normal. Their economies are recovering.