Community Voices (Jackson): Pleasant View Nursing Home expresses thanks to the Mount Airy community

Like all of America’s health care workers, they are true heroes in that they risk their health and even their lives every day in order to serve their patients and try to keep them healthy and safe. These heroic efforts by our staff and administrators could not have succeeded without the unwavering support of the Mt. Airy community and many of its businesses who were kind enough to care and to show their appreciation for what we do. Those businesses include J&P Iliano Italian restaurant, Ledo’s Pizza, a local Ford dealer, and other local area businesses, many of which offered meals and other amenities to our amazing staff so that they could continue their difficult task of protecting our patients without distraction.