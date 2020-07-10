Community Voices (Pyatt): Upcoming election gives everyone a chance to reset priorities l COMMENTARY

The fates of politics are really strange at times. Miraculously, a Republican governor, Larry Hogan, came out of the blue about 6 years ago and was both elected and reelected. Figure the odds on that one. But he was here to lead us through the ravages of COVID-19 and minimize the damage on what could have been a much worse situation. It could have been much more deadly if he listened to Trump’s advice. He did a lot of “hands-on” things and improved when things didn’t go right, such as a disastrous testing program. This wasn’t really Hogan’s fault, per se, and he recovered reasonably.