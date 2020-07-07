Community Voices (Witiak): How should Black people feel paying taxes to support racist symbols and worse? l COMMENTARY

Which goes to show that inside the mind of one of our most distinguished local senior citizens who I have always admired, white privilege and implicit bias remain fixtures that are most difficult for even Minnich himself to edit out of his own “live and let live” opinion, even in the aftermath of George Floyd’s smothering where an alleged rogue cop was almost saved from the consequences by a “live and let die” view, where not one of us would have been the wiser if the smothering had not been witnessed first hand and the image sent across America under freedom of the press.