Community Voices (Rothstein): Carroll County succeeding through holistic approach l COMMENTARY

Lastly, and to wrap our arms around our community, it takes all of us to do our part pragmatically, every day. We all have opinions, and that is important. It takes all of us to continue to adhere to our safety guidelines, be prepared for an altered school year, shop local, and continue to communicate on how we can better serve each other. As I started, President Roosevelt shared his thoughts on how to make our community a better place, so let us all make Carroll County a good place for all of us to live in by doing our part. We will get through this together. Life is good.