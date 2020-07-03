Community Voices (Wack): While we’re lucky in Carroll County, police misconduct includes far more than ‘a few bad apples’ l COMMENTARY

Bad cops are nothing new. They exist in a particular police department because they are allowed to. Police leaders either turn a blind eye, or worse, encourage the behavior. Fellow officers either support it, or are intimidated into silence because of “anti-snitch” culture. But the sheer volume of police brutality clearly documented, much of it coming from the same cities, makes “a few bad apples” a ridiculous conclusion based on available evidence. This is merely an attempt to minimize and deflect to avoid addressing the root causes. Conservative Republican lawyer T. Greg Douchette does excellent work collecting and sharing daily updates on social media that disprove “a few bad apples.”