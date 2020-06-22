Community Voices (Scanlan): Feeling students get from teachers, school more important than lessons

School is a second home for many students. They often spend more waking hours in school than where they live. The sad truth is for some school is where they feel at home, where they feel safest. We have students who would much rather hang out in the lobby or library than go home. Years ago we had a student who committed a heinous crime. He came to school to turn himself in because the only adults he trusted were at North Carroll. The climate and culture of a school shape the lives of young people in ways we don’t imagine. Many of us have the experience of running into a former student, the last person in the world you would expect, who thanks you for something you may not even remember. One young man I taught was considered by most to be a total mess, a loser. I remember one day he decided to pierce his own lip with a safety pin in class. Several years later I saw him at Carroll Community College. He had joined the Navy and turned his life around. He said to me, “Please tell the people at North Carroll I got my act together.”