Community Voices (Wack): Delegate’s column on Hogan juvenile, devoid of facts or theories

As I’ve written before, Gov. Hogan is a hero, and his early decisions addressing the pandemic saved many thousands of lives. This was without any meaningful help from federal authorities who are supposed to lead on these issues. Balancing public health with economic priorities is nearly impossible, and I agree with Hogan prioritizing Marylander’s lives and well-being over other concerns. He bought the health care system precious time to prepare, which will serve us well this fall when the second wave hits.