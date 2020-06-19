Community Voices (Roemer): Time for Carroll County schools to take action, diversify faculty

A group of Carroll County Public Schools alumni are currently circulating a petition calling on the school system to improve its efforts relative to cultural proficiency, including involving more black voices when writing curriculum. The request is not a new one. It is made periodically of the school system, which usually responds by establishing some sort of “committee” to give the illusion it’s taking the request seriously.
Ultimately, no one holds these committees or the school system accountable, so things proceed relatively unchanged from how they’ve always been done. That’s how government works. Committees provide cover to all involved, but in fact usually accomplish little.
For years, CCPS has had a goal of diversifying its faculty. The school system has had a long time to make progress in that regard, but has made none, offering only excuses and generally blaming the county itself for being a “racist community.” No one is held accountable for this failure. In fact, the same people who produced no results years ago, are still in charge of diversifying the faculty today. There are committees, though, looking into the problem.
If we want a curriculum to provide students a broader perspective, it starts with a more diversified teaching staff, which by its very nature will bring with it the differing perspectives minority communities are demanding and the school system says it wants.
In terms of the “courageous conversations” about race the petitioners say they want, that’s a phrase that has been around a long time. People have called for “courageous conversations” for years, but there are very few people who really want to engage in one. One reason why is because what’s being called for isn’t really a “conversation” at all, but rather a forum in which one side can lecture the other about why they are evil and what they should do about it. As evidence, take a look at the language used in the current petition:
“Conversations on race and on the role white people play in perpetuating racism in the United States must become an integral component of primary and secondary education.”
In other words all “white people” need to do in order to engage in one of these “courageous conversations” is 1) acknowledge they are racists, and 2) that they are complicit in perpetuating racism in the United States. Regardless of where you might stand on such an assertion, I suggest that’s a tough place for many people to start a conversation. As a result, these conversations are far too rare, and nothing of any significance is ever accomplished, except maybe the hardening of attitudes on all sides.
In response to the petition, Superintendent Steve Lockard is quoted as saying, “This is a time to make sure we are absolutely listening.”
With all due respect to the superintendent, whom I believe is well-intentioned, the time for listening is over. It is time to act. The superintendent needs to hold his staff accountable for achieving what they were tasked to achieve years ago - diversify the faculty. If the current staff can’t do it, the superintendent needs to replace them with people who can. Enough with the excuses.
Further, the superintendent needs to encourage “courageous conversations” that really are conversations. People’s views are changed most readily when they engage positively with others who hold a broad range of perspectives, not when those perspectives are forced down their throats. The end result of that approach is apparent to anyone watching the news these days.
Please, no more committees. Let’s get something done.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.
