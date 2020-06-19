Community Voices (Roemer): Time for Carroll County schools to take action, diversify faculty

In terms of the “courageous conversations” about race the petitioners say they want, that’s a phrase that has been around a long time. People have called for “courageous conversations” for years, but there are very few people who really want to engage in one. One reason why is because what’s being called for isn’t really a “conversation” at all, but rather a forum in which one side can lecture the other about why they are evil and what they should do about it. As evidence, take a look at the language used in the current petition: