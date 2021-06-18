Shoemaker: Governing wouldn’t be so difficult if elected officials would use common sense | GUEST COMMENTARY

Never again should any executive branch officials have the unilateral authority to declare states of emergency, nor the ability to extend them month after sorry month without any legislative checks and balances whatsoever. Furthermore, no executive should be permitted to abdicate his or her responsibilities to unelected health officers and permit them the unbridled ability to shut down businesses without due process, all in the name of public health. These are some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year and a half.