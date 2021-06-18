Shoemaker: Governing wouldn’t be so difficult if elected officials would use common sense | GUEST COMMENTARY

Common sense isn’t so common these days. Thousands have illegally amassed at our southern border. Iran is working feverishly on compiling a nuclear arsenal. Gas is hovering around $3 a gallon. We are no longer energy independent. People are getting paid to sit at home, so there’s a workforce shortage. Inflation is creeping back into our lexicon.
But hey, the orange man isn’t tweeting mean things anymore, so it’s all good.
In Maryland, it really isn’t any better. Finally, and at long last, many of the COVID-19 mandates are going away. Yet, it certainly is peculiar how slowly government (drunk with the power of control over every aspect of our lives since last March) relinquished it’s grip compared to how quickly it exercised it.
Never again should any executive branch officials have the unilateral authority to declare states of emergency, nor the ability to extend them month after sorry month without any legislative checks and balances whatsoever. Furthermore, no executive should be permitted to abdicate his or her responsibilities to unelected health officers and permit them the unbridled ability to shut down businesses without due process, all in the name of public health. These are some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year and a half.
Then, of course, is the issue of crime. Thankfully, here in Carroll County, our citizenry is largely composed of folks who believe in the rule of law and who are generally supportive and appreciative of law enforcement.
That’s certainly not true everywhere. Just a look a scant 30 miles to our east at Baltimore City. Very little in the way of support, particularly by the elected officials, has been provided to the police down there since the 2015 riots.
Remember the mantra, “give them room to destroy”? And what has been the result? Well, more than 300 homicides a year for one thing. In fact, Baltimore is more dangerous now than San Salvador, formerly one of the most dangerous cities on the planet. And now, even once safe Fell’s Point has become a hotbed of criminal activity.
I hate to say I told them so during the police reform debate in Annapolis, but I did.
You see, these are the things that happen when elected officials don’t use the common sense that God gave a turnip. And I’m referring specifically to people like Marilyn Mosby, Brandon Scott, and the miscreants running New York, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, and scores of other places today. Crime skyrockets. And it’s all because these people have abandoned common sense and given in to the woke-aristas on the left.
The bottom line is being a decent elected official isn’t rocket science. Don’t let anybody try to fool you. Folks in real jobs work much harder every single day.
In order for a politician to do a reasonably adequate job, he or she merely has to support the laws on the books, operate within the parameters of the Constitution, help folks deal with the roadblocks government puts before them, try to keep taxes as low as possible, promote public safety, and try to do no harm.
In other words, use a modicum of common sense.
Haven N. Shoemaker Jr. is a Maryland state delegate representing District 5. Reach him at havenshoemaker@hotmail.com.