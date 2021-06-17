Cesca: Divide and Destroy: Present-day United States resembles ‘The Hunger Games’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Democratic Party initiated this system as far back as the civil rights era and it has since been expanded to include whites, Blacks, Asians, Latinos, man, woman, straight, gay, rich, poor, smart, dumb, etc. These groups represent the districts in our analogy where the Capitol is a similar small group of elites which includes politicians, wealthy business persons, commercial bankers, academics, government think-tanks, etc. The right calls these people “The Establishment” or “The Deep State” and the left calls these people the “1 Percent.” The right has been onto this game for a long time but seeds planted as far back into the ’60s are now bearing fruit in the form of a divided America. Each of these separate group identities detracts from our common identity as Americans. Instead of coming together over common principles such as self-responsibility, work-ethic, community, strength, and freedom, we fight over differences in race, gender, wealth, etc. ... in the arena of government which makes us weak.