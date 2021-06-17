Cesca: Divide and Destroy: Present-day United States resembles ‘The Hunger Games’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

“The Hunger Games” is a movie about a dystopian future society where a small group of wealthy elites who reside in “The Capitol” control a large population of people separated into 12 “districts.” The purpose of these districts is to serve as a divide and conquer strategy. Each district has its own identities which are pitted against one another in a gladiatorial event called “The Hunger Games.”
This system is imposed by the elites in the Capitol to deflect anger toward them. Each competitor in the in the Games fights while their district is fighting with them in spirit. When a competitor is victorious, their district cheers. When the same competitor is slain, the district mourns but also hates. This hate is guided by the Capitol to opposing districts and the oppressive Capitol escapes blame and a potential uprising.
This same system is currently in operation in the United States as of 2021 and is primarily perpetuated by the Democratic Party.
It has been called identity politics but what it amounts to is tribalism. In tribalism, group identities and protection are paramount and are guarded at all costs. This type of loyalty to the group breeds extreme behavior including hatred and violence.
The Democratic Party initiated this system as far back as the civil rights era and it has since been expanded to include whites, Blacks, Asians, Latinos, man, woman, straight, gay, rich, poor, smart, dumb, etc. These groups represent the districts in our analogy where the Capitol is a similar small group of elites which includes politicians, wealthy business persons, commercial bankers, academics, government think-tanks, etc. The right calls these people “The Establishment” or “The Deep State” and the left calls these people the “1 Percent.” The right has been onto this game for a long time but seeds planted as far back into the ’60s are now bearing fruit in the form of a divided America. Each of these separate group identities detracts from our common identity as Americans. Instead of coming together over common principles such as self-responsibility, work-ethic, community, strength, and freedom, we fight over differences in race, gender, wealth, etc. ... in the arena of government which makes us weak.
Unfortunately, for Democrats and leftists who believe in the alleged “anti-racist”, modern “feminist”, and “Democratic Socialist” doctrines; you are performing 90% of the work of dividing America for the elite. You are supporting the people you supposedly hate! The elites utilize the communist model of victim-oppressor and take once marginalized groups such as blacks, women, LGBT, etc. ... and then weaponize their anger against the elite’s political enemies.
For example, past sexism is a legitimate transgression against women. A woman declined a job because of her sex when she is more competent for the position, is sexist. The leftist argument doesn’t stop at clear transgressions though; they say that any difference, including a “gender pay gap”, is sexism.
Gender is not a social construct; it is not sexist to say that men have better strength characteristics and are better suited for physical labor than women. Like physical attributes, psychological differences between men and women exist (though there is large overlap). Men more strongly prefer “things” vs. people and thus there are larger numbers of men in fields like engineering, business, and manufacturing. Conversely, there are large populations of women in fields such as caregiving and teaching. As it is not sexist to say a man is typically stronger (physically) than a woman and has preferences for certain types of jobs; so do women have preferences for certain careers.
This is what is known as an archetype or a repeating pattern in the human condition. It would be a stereotype (and sexist) to think all women are caregivers because there are many, but it is not to say that there is a strong preference for caretaking among women. This is understandable when one considers the evolutionarily determined sex characteristics of women to be good caregivers for children. Caregiving does not pay as well as engineering and business and so the sex-based preferences between men and women are what create the pay gap and not sexism. The left simply uses shallow arguments like only looking at the median income differences to create resentment between men and women.
Joseph Cesca writes from Westminster.