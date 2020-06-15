Community Voices (Shipley): Commissioners delegating is problematic; not enough CARES funding to small businesses

An open letter to Carroll County’s Board of Commissioners.
On June 5, three county commissioners proved an unelected county administrator, Roberta Windham, is serving as our de facto county executive when Commissioners Rothstein, Frazier, and Bouchet voted to give her signing authority over $14.6 million dollars in coronavirus relief funding.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020 to protect the American people from the impacts of COVID 19. The package was designed to provide fast and direct economic relief to American workers, families, and small businesses. The State of Maryland awarded Carroll County $29.3 million; $14.6 million of which is to be used by the health department on a reimbursable basis. The additional $14.6 million in CARES funds was awarded after the county submitted a spending plan in May, these funds must be spent by year end.
Ms. Windham, who referred to the way county board meetings operate as “clunky,” asked for the ability to sign on behalf of the commissioners for matters that are “too time sensitive” to wait a few days. While designating signing authority isn’t new, I do question the wisdom of giving control of $14.6 million dollars to a county employee. I applaud Commissioners Weaver and Wantz for understanding the buck stops with them. If its correct that the plan has been approved by the board then Ms. Windham’s assertation that the need to spend these funds is “a fast-moving train” is simply not true.
So how is our money to be spent? A portion of the CARES funds will go toward hiring a grants accountant on a contractual basis to assist county staff until Dec. 31. Their pay? A staggering $94,000 for 6 months of work.
An additional $700,000 will provide a newly designed main lobby at the county office building. This includes adding and removing entrances and new desks all in the name of social distancing.
An additional $134,000 will be split between emergency services — improving the alternate 911 center and a yet to be determined method of providing funds to local fire companies. Of the three line items mentioned, this is the one that should be getting the funds to ensure we have the safety and security of the voters of Carroll County as a priority.
Where is the money requested by the Board of Elections to ensure the safety and security of the polling stations and for the voters of Carroll County? Hardly seems like the $15,000–$25,000 being asked for to help with security of the general election would be a drop in the bucket compared to what is being paid out for other things that have no direct bearing on the voters of Carroll. Why would our commissioners say no to safety and security?
So where is the direct economic relief promised to American workers and small businesses under the CARES Act? Per Economic Development head Jack Lyburn, less than $5 million dollars has been allocated to a rebound program consisting of grants between $2,500-$5,000. That is a slap in the face to Carroll County business owners.
Many local businesses still need help until we can fully reopen. A local travel agency doesn’t get paid until people go on their trip. An event rental company lost revenue from graduation parties and weddings this spring. Mom and Pop stores are the ones that deserve the CARES Act funds to bridge the gap until they can return to a bit of normalcy, not the county.
What are we missing? Our local towns, our counties, and our state depend on taxes from small businesses. Have we forgotten our civics lessons? Oh, that’s right, it’s not taught anymore, but that’s another letter in itself.
Our current form of government is at times being run as a county executive format, but we aren’t allowed to vote for the executive. All these are things to contemplate as we continue to hear more rumblings about charter government in Carroll County’s future. Think on these things at election time.
Seth Shipley, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee who has declared his intention to run for House of Delegates in 2022, writes from Hampstead. Reach him at info@friendsofsethshipley.com.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.