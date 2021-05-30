Plunkert: Formation of Carroll County’s new fire and EMS department must be a partnership | GUEST COMMENTARY

Shortly after hiring the director, it was evident that the partnership was not what was promised or expected by most stakeholders. As the director began to roll out his plan of action, no concepts were presented to ESAC for advice, suggestions, or approval. Several volunteer department leaders began to express concerns that the proposed action plan had several flaws and did not address the real problems that exist in the current system. These concerns were pointed out to the director during numerous meetings, including ESAC, CCVESA, CCVESA Fire and EMS operation committees, volunteer fire department presidents gatherings, and several meetings between individual departments. Letters, emails, and phone calls to county commissioners expressing the deep concern shared by many departments have received minimal to no response in most cases.