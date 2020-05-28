Community Voices (Nelson): Two legitimate reasons for toilet paper shortage that have nothing to do with hoarding

Those places stopped ordering toilet paper. Now grocery stores place huge orders for soft TP for home use. This is major about-face for the TP industry flow. An industry incapable of turning on a dime, required retooling to make home use TP, packaging , printing and restructure logistics shipping to new routes. Industry is a lumbering giant, not nimble on its feet. Thus empty shelves. More and more stores are or should be stocked now.