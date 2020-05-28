Community Voices (Nelson): Two legitimate reasons for toilet paper shortage that have nothing to do with hoarding

Let’s become informed and insist nincompoops flush toilet paper hoarding memes. Now let’s spread the truth about TP shortages and wipe out TP hoarding fallacy. Following are two logical causes for TP shortage: one caused by manufacturing and distribution problems, the second caused by millions of people with medical conditions dependent on having substantial TP supply on hand. There’s just no substitute for TP unless the homeowner installs a bidet.
A TV segment explained the dynamics of virtually the entire U.S. population (except essential workers) now "going” at home. Before the shutdown, humans were "going” elsewhere, schools, restaurants, work and entertainment venues. Millions using industrial grade TP.
Those places stopped ordering toilet paper. Now grocery stores place huge orders for soft TP for home use. This is major about-face for the TP industry flow. An industry incapable of turning on a dime, required retooling to make home use TP, packaging , printing and restructure logistics shipping to new routes. Industry is a lumbering giant, not nimble on its feet. Thus empty shelves. More and more stores are or should be stocked now.
It was the same problem for manufacturers of pasta, spaghetti sauce and sanitizing products. They formerly supplied schools and restaurants but suddenly found themselves scrambling to deliver to grocery stores. I presume many people are supplying neighbors and food pantries, so stop judging grocery cart contents.
Sure, preppers and scammers are instilling fear and gambling they will make a killing creating a TP black market luring gullible people. As for serious hoarding, how many people do you know with garage/basement, spare room or warehouse full of contraband TP? Are TP trucks being hijacked?
There is a second explanation for the toilet paper shortage that can’t be flushed away.
Jimmy Kimmel Live frequently mentions Crohn’s & Colitiis Foundation’s recent challenge to stack up a TP stash for a fundraiser. Over 800,000 Americans suffer from Crohn’s, one of myriad of inflammatory bowel diseases. Uncontrolled diarrhea is the main feature. No dashing out for TP, you must have TP supply before episode begins.
Ever had purgative before colonoscopy, food poisoning or medication caused diarrhea? Immodium might be the answer for that, but not for Crohn’s sufferers with blockage. You’d risk bowel perforation.
How serious? Turns out deadly serious. The Carroll County Times told the story of young, healthy-looking man who died in a cell without screaming in pain at the Carroll County Detention Center on Feb. 5 when an ulcer ate through his intestinal wall.
People are embarrassed to talk about bowel issues. Many are held captive by constant vulnerability to disease that gives little warning of attack. Yes, there are ads for Crohn’s medications, but unfortunately there is no cure, it’s not preventable, and it’s progressive. It is life-altering, painful and debilitating.
A shocking January, 2012 emergency room X-ray discovery showed the digital colonoscope camera that I ingested in August, 2011 was stuck in a 9-millimeter stricture at mid ileum. I was sent to Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy at Mercy who uses a double balloon process to reach extract/inspect center of small intestine (without abdominal surgery). The doctor dilated that stricture to 20-mm. Thought I was cured.
But I was so ignorant about how Crohn’s progresses. I became sick Thanksgiving night (2019) with diarrhea, with vomiting from bowel stricture, with this becoming a weekly event until the end of February. A barium swallow revealed massive Crohn’s inflammation of ileum. I was prescribed prednisone or told I would face surgery. If untreated damage accumulates. I now know many Crohn’s sufferers eventually require surgery.
I implore you to learn about Crohn’s disease at mayoclinic.org. Count yourself very fortunate if you don’t have Crohn’s or another inflammatory bowel disease that requires you stock TP. This is serious, not a joking matter, folks.
When someone says have a nice day suggest they have an interesting day, learn something new, spread kindness and accept others. Remember it makes no difference what you say you believe because it’s what you actually do that matters. My Bmorethical.org T-shirt says “Deed Before Creed.” Check Humanist.org, 10 commitments.
Nan Nelson writes from Westminster.
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.