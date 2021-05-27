Bendel-Simso: ‘No escape’ from Secret Dems ruling Westminster with iron, organic fists | GUEST COMMENTARY

He leered at me with malicious glee. “We have our orders straight from AOC. It is her command that stifling liberty is the No. 1 — the only — priority as we impose our woke socialist new world order on an oblivious population! Today we rob you of your plastic bags. Tomorrow we will take away your ACON. Soon the taste of a hot dog will be as much a memory as the fragrance of a cigarette in a hospital room.” He rubbed his hands together with an air of sinister anticipation.