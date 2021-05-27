Bendel-Simso: ‘No escape’ from Secret Dems ruling Westminster with iron, organic fists | GUEST COMMENTARY

Reading Christopher Tomlinson’s Monday opinion piece (“Republicans made election partisan in an effort to liberate ‘Wokeminster’ from liberal leaders”) reminded me of a shocking event I witnessed just last week outside the Giant in Westminster.
I was in the parking lot loading my groceries when I saw an elderly couple leaving the store with their week’s worth of meager, life-sustaining supplies, which they had purchased with honest money gained through a lifetime of virtuous labor, and without recourse to government handouts or ignoble charity.
Suddenly, former city council member Robert Wack leapt out from behind a nearby Tesla and dashed their groceries to the ground. “No plastic bags, you fascist Republicans!” he bellowed at the astonished seniors. He then produced several bags made of sustainable hemp and forced the bewildered and frightened couple to transfer their pathetic, bruised purchases from the freedom-supporting embrace of plastic to the satanic grip of natural fibers.
I am not naturally brave or confrontational, but this outrage was too much to bear, and I had to speak out.
“Dr. Wack!” I exclaimed. “Why are you perpetrating this massive injustice upon law-abiding residents of our city? What could possibly motivate such cruelty? What about the Hippocratic Oath?”
He leered at me with malicious glee. “We have our orders straight from AOC. It is her command that stifling liberty is the No. 1 — the only — priority as we impose our woke socialist new world order on an oblivious population! Today we rob you of your plastic bags. Tomorrow we will take away your ACON. Soon the taste of a hot dog will be as much a memory as the fragrance of a cigarette in a hospital room.” He rubbed his hands together with an air of sinister anticipation.
I was aghast. I had not realized that Secret Democrats were ruling Westminster with an iron, organic, locally sourced fist. “There is no escape,” he gloated. “Mona Becker is our puppet. She will impose the perverse tax hikes and institute the green policies that our masters have demanded. And woe to those of you who still hunger for liberty — you shall starve!”
Dr. Wack gave a final chuckle of triumph. “Enjoy your wi-fi, Sheep!” he called out derisively as he drove away.
This, I realized, was the hideous cost of clinging to municipal elections that are not bitter, divisive, hostile campaigns of character assassination, twisted facts, and thinly veiled innuendo.
Dark forces insist there is value in protecting a “nonpartisan election process,” presumably one characterized by “careful consideration” of “policy” and “facts.”
We might as well be living in North Korea. This city had been lulled into complacency, resting on the empty solace offered by the fact that municipal government has been functioning well and people have mostly been getting along OK. How could we have been so naive? For only by making our neighbors into our enemies can we secure our God-given rights.
In the 1984 cinematic epic “Footloose,” a freedom-loving teen comes to a small town and uses his edgy style and killer moves to rescue the community from a small-minded cabal of oppressors. Where is Westminster’s Kevin Bacon? Who will save us from the libs? A city cries out for GOP-engineered salvation.
As I write, a plastic bag hangs from a walnut tree down the street, wafting in the wind like a soggy banner of freedom. That banner must never come down.
Paul Bendel-Simso, a former journalist, writes from Westminster.
Editor’s note: The preceding column was satirical, the words and acts attributed to Robert Wack included to make a point rather than to depict an actual encounter.
