Davidson: Class of 2020 being robbed of a rite of passage. They all deserve a parade, a salute.

Sciences weren’t my strong suit and I needed to pass his final exam which I studied very hard for. On the day we gathered to receive our final grades he was about to begin reading them when he was called out of the room. When he didn’t immediately return, we each went up one at a time and looked in his grade book. I didn’t ace it but I got just enough to pass. When a fellow student went up after I did he didn’t like what he saw and what he did next would change the next few weeks for everyone in the class. He took the grade book and rolled it into a tube. He then lifted the strainer covering the lab sink drain and pushed the tube down the drain and put the strainer back on.