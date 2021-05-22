Madeja: On planning and zoning issues, is anyone listening to the citizens of South Carroll? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Recently that organization sent a mailer that claims they want to expand housing opportunities for all Marylanders but is it really just a way to increase densities and expand home sales? The mailer included a bullet point reading, “Support HB (House Bill) 1305 Condo Law Reform for middle-housing options that removes barriers to more affordable and missing middle-housing options such as Cottage Clusters.” Cottage clusters are a group of smaller detached housing units, typically 800-1200 square feet — less than half the size of the typical modern home — that are added to the property of an existing freestanding single family home. During the Freedom Area Community Comprehensive Plan update we often heard mention of “granny pods,” a very similar concept from one the aforementioned planning and zoning commission and Maryland Realtors members. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. Carroll’s residential zoning codes circa the 1960s are still being updated following adoption of the plan in October 2018. There are no provisions in our current code that allow for this type of housing unit.