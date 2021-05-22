Madeja: On planning and zoning issues, is anyone listening to the citizens of South Carroll? | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a lifelong baseball fan I always chuckle over Yogi Berra’s malapropisms. One of my favorites is, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
At one time or another, we’ve all experienced that feeling that we’ve lived through the present situation before. Right now I’m having that feeling due to Carroll County planners who continue to push for unfettered growth in South Carroll — growth that isn’t smart, sustainable, financially feasible, or, for many current residents, desirable.
Among those behind these efforts are some members of the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission, two of whom (plus the alternate) are realtors who could profit from growth in our county. Two of them are also members of the Maryland Realtors, a political fund registered with the state. According to disclosure records filed with the state of Maryland, in the 2015-2018 election cycle, the Maryland Realtors spent over $51,000 on advertising, including a $2,970 payment to Access Marketing Services to support District 4 Commissioner Eric Bouchat.
Recently that organization sent a mailer that claims they want to expand housing opportunities for all Marylanders but is it really just a way to increase densities and expand home sales? The mailer included a bullet point reading, “Support HB (House Bill) 1305 Condo Law Reform for middle-housing options that removes barriers to more affordable and missing middle-housing options such as Cottage Clusters.” Cottage clusters are a group of smaller detached housing units, typically 800-1200 square feet — less than half the size of the typical modern home — that are added to the property of an existing freestanding single family home. During the Freedom Area Community Comprehensive Plan update we often heard mention of “granny pods,” a very similar concept from one the aforementioned planning and zoning commission and Maryland Realtors members. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. Carroll’s residential zoning codes circa the 1960s are still being updated following adoption of the plan in October 2018. There are no provisions in our current code that allow for this type of housing unit.
The Carroll County director of planning, who lives in Reisterstown according to her Facebook page, also appears to want to adapt our zoning codes to allow these granny pods or accessory dwelling units as they are technically called to be added in low density neighborhoods. We are led to believe these dwellings would be to put grandma and grandpa closer to the grandchildren, but in reality they could be used as the homeowner chooses. Perhaps someone who lives in our community would be more invested, therefore making more conscious decisions regarding the community’s future and most importantly the wishes of the citizens.
On April 21, I attended a virtual meeting of the Freedom District Citizens Association. The guest speaker was Isaac Ambrose (legislative director for the Maryland Building Industry Association). Ambrose is working with Carroll County Government to decrease “bureaucracy” and streamline the county’s development review approval process which only stands to benefit developers and reduces their costs. Their plans include removing the conditional use clause in zoning. Conditional uses allow for zoning that does not conform to the property’s intended use. These uses should only be approved if conditions of the scope such as character, location, hours and methods of operation, signage, parking, and access are met. Conditional uses are needed to mitigate any natural hazards, assure public safety and address environmental impact. Removal of the conditional clause also removes citizens’ right for public comment on future development. Certainly not the hallmark of an open and transparent government.
All this leaves me wondering who is advocating for – or even listening to – the citizens of South Carroll? The collaborative effort that went into the following summaries for the 2018 Freedom Community Comprehensive Plan is sorely missing.
Recognizing that many citizens came to the Freedom Area to escape the trappings of urbanization in surrounding counties, the government will not attempt to fundamentally transform communities against the will of existing homeowners and residents. Recognizing that Freedom is a suburban/rural area, government will respect the character of the community and its neighborhoods.
According to the Pew Research Center there is an increasing trend toward “Generational Housing” wherein multiple generations live under one roof. “A record 64 million Americans live in multigenerational households.” Freedom should remain a place that will accommodate larger homesites that can accommodate additions of in-law suites or similar improvements that enable multiple generations of families to live together. Facilitate residential infill development consistent with the character of adjacent housing in Freedom’s existing established neighborhoods, recognizing the value that many citizens place on larger lot development.
In closing, another Yogi quote: “We made too many wrong mistakes.” The execution of the 2018 Freedom Area Community Comprehensive Plan has been bogged down by “too many wrong mistakes.” All I see left is a distressing lack of imagination on the county’s part on how to reinvest in the place we live.
Kimberly Madeja writes from Eldersburg.
