Cesca: Geography and public policy are strongly influencing racial inequality | GUEST COMMENTARY

Some argue that this is not happening enough because of an inherent racism that exists in the USA. A country, like people, are not inherently racist; it is a learned behavior and great work has been done in the past to effectively change attitudes and eliminate all major forms of institutional type racism in our country and others (residual effects excluded). One need only look at themself and around themself for proof of that (i.e. no slavery, no Jim Crow, etc.). The many white people today simply do not sit around looking for ways to make life harder for Black people.