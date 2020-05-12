Community Voices (Davidson): Upon reflection, herd immunity the only way to get past COVID-19

In that last column I bought into the theory that we could test our way out of this mess. Though many are still pushing that idea, I now don’t see it possibly working. We were told this may have started with a bat. We know a lion, a zebra, a house cat, and a dog have all tested positive. (How come they have enough tests to test animals and not enough for those long lines of people?) To me this means no amount of isolating and tracing contacts is going to contain this as animals can’t tell you who they’ve been in contact with. Contact with any one of them could trigger wave after wave of outbreaks.