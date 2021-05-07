Hoover: Being on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic underscores the impact nurses make every day | GUEST COMMENTARY

As the president of Carroll Hospital, I have the privilege of working with people who have chosen their profession because they want to make a difference. While this applies to many of our team members, this is especially true of our nurses.
If you ask nurses why they chose this vocation, you will likely hear about wanting to care for others, wanting to have a positive impact or wanting to be part of healing.
Nurses lead in surveys year after year as the most trusted of all professions. There is a reason for that. In our most vulnerable times of illness or injury, nurses demonstrate unwavering determination to heal, cure and ease suffering with compassion, confidence and expertise.
From emergency situations to comfort care for the dying, our nurses are highly skilled and ready to respond. They are often the ones holding hands with family members at the bedside, supporting new parents in the care of their newborns, and reassuring loved ones when life’s most precious moments seem to be standing still.
The impact nurses have has never been more apparent than during this pandemic.
They are on the front lines every day, making sure our patients are well cared for while adapting to new norms and sustained high patient numbers. They’ve faced uncertainty as they worried about their own families and made sacrifices to show up every day to take care of others.
I am so inspired by the stories I hear — stories that take place throughout our hospital every day.
I receive letters about special moments of caring that happen between our staff and their patients. These moments cover every range of emotion, from great joy to anxiety, sadness or even grief. It is an extraordinary honor to be a part of them.
But these moments do not happen by chance. They happen because of talented and hard-working caregivers who devote their lives to delivering superb care to our patients and their families.
This May we celebrate National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, where we recognize our nurses and highlight all staff working in health care for the care they provide our community members. Hospitals are nothing without the teams of dedicated clinicians and support staff that keep us running smoothly.
Thank you for the trust you place in us to be your healthcare partner. We take that trust very seriously.
Think about a nurse or health care worker who made a difference in your life and use this opportunity to say, “well done.”
Garrett W. Hoover, MA, MHA, FACHE, is the president & chief operating officer of Carroll Hospital and senior vice president of LifeBridge Health.
