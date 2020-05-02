Community Voices (Helms): Our jobs can teach us a lot about ourselves

During my training phase, I was injured and so I started the job with my right leg in a Velcro cast. Then we were informed that as new employees, we would be starting on the locked wards without keys as it would take time to have them made. I would have to depend on other staff to get me off and on the wards. This was potentially dangerous especially when I found myself, a young woman in my twenties, on a locked men’s ward with a bum leg, no key and a fight broke out; my music therapy guitar used by a patient as a weapon to hit another patient. Soon after, I found out I was pregnant which was reason enough to move on to a different job.