Community Voices (Scanlan): Will generation’s defining moment be coronavirus or our response to it?

Not all events have been divisive. Americans watched in awe as man landed on the moon for the first time. The fall of the Berlin Wall proved that freedom and liberty were more than American values; they resonated worldwide. The attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 brought us together through our grieving and demonstrated our resilience as a nation. As with the Kennedy assassination, there is a generation of people who can tell you exactly what they were doing when they heard about the 9/11 attack. I was standing in front of a class at North Carroll High School. As the years went by, eventually I had students who were too young to remember. September 11th was simply an event in history they had learned about, not a milestone memory.