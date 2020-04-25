Community Voices (Davidson): There are smart steps to be taken to get us back to work

In my piece on the COVID-19 I had a reason for using anthrax, ricin, and equine encephalitis as examples. They are a constant threat to human life and there are no known cures for them. Swine flu, SARs, and even ebola now have some kind of vaccines for them. In the case of equine encephalitis I see the roadmap as to how to deal with COVID-19. Unfortunately, due to the world dropping its guard COVID-19 exploded out of control before safeguards could be put in place. Thus we now need to not just lower the curve in order to deal with the disease, we need to get control over it. Liken it to a flood. We got a lot of the water barely back into the levees yet many cities and towns are still underwater.