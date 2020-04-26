Community Voices (Eisenberg): Current crisis illustrates need for accurate census count in Carroll County

When Carroll County began ramping up its census efforts in the fall of 2019, I never dreamed of the pandemic we are currently enduring.
As lead of Carroll County’s 2020 census efforts, I have given many talks over the past several months to inform and educate the population on the importance of the 2020 Census. One of the main analogies I liked to use in speaking to these groups was, “If there was a flu outbreak and we needed to know how many vaccines to distribute an accurate count was vital to this effort?” These words, unfortunately, never rang truer.
As Carroll County and the rest of the world is facing unprecedented times, an accurate count of county residents is vitally important to getting essential services to our community.
The information collected by the census is helping to determine how many free lunches the Carroll County Public School System needs to distribute daily for our most vulnerable residents. We are reaching out to these vulnerable populations by supplying the Board of Education with census rack cards to distribute with these meals.
Many seniors, another vulnerable population in our community, have food insecurity and are also one of the more vulnerable groups to COVID-19. We are working with Citizen Services and other county service providers to do the same thing, distribute census information as they distribute their meal kits.
All of these numbers are driven by having an accurate count and we only get a count by the constitutionally mandated U.S. Census every 10 years.
Carroll County Department of Planning, lead demographer for the county, works to update these numbers monthly by coordinating with regional and state partners to estimate how many people are in the county. Having a good base every 10 years helps to make these numbers as accurate as possible.
How will the 2020 census affect this particular pandemic? Is it too late to submit my information for this crisis? The answer is no.
Even though this is the 2020 census, this pandemic will have long-lasting effects on our communities. In the future, when antibody testing becomes available, knowing how many kits to distribute will be critical. When a vaccine is available, we will need an accurate count to have enough for everyone. Knowing where, how many and the age of our residents are critical answers for these efforts.
The 2020 census is unprecedented for many reasons, and there is a perfect storm of competing interests right now with regard to this effort: It is the first time the census is online, it is during a presidential election year and, oh yeah, we are in the midst of a global economic and health crisis.
The census is important, easy and safe. The Census can be completed at my2020census.gov. If you don’t have a computer to take the census online, don’t worry, responses can be given over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020. If you don’t respond via these methods a tried and true mail questionnaire will be sent to your home. Please, help our community and complete your 2020 census today!
Carroll County has a dedicated census office to assist you. Census Coordinator Laura Russell is ready and available to answer your questions. In these times of uncertainty, Carroll County is here to support you. Please reach out to us for more information on the Census at 410-386-2512. You can also find more information on the county website at census.carrollcountymd.gov.
Lynda Eisenberg is the director of the Carroll County Department of Planning and is the lead coordinator of Carroll County’s 2020 Census efforts.