Dueppen: Make every day Earth Day and take part in 1,000 Acts of Green | GUEST COMMENTARY

VOCAL is an inclusive grassroots group advocating for ethical and just principles, policies, and officials in local government. While many readers are probably more familiar with our work to get out the informed local vote (like our current municipal election project Main Streets Matter), pushing for state-compliant ethics ordinances in Carroll jurisdictions, or partnering with other groups (like the local League of Women Voters affiliate, Carroll Values Education, or the Braver Angels alliance), one of our top priorities is to embrace nonpartisan community building, rejecting divisiveness. Respect for our county’s natural ecology and semi-rural character is highlighted as a key principle in our statement of purpose, a principle that unites us as Carroll Countians.