Community Voices (Pyatt): Testing remains our best defense with vaccine still a long way off

In the meantime, the only defense mechanism we have is “social distancing,” masks, and staying and working at home. Efforts to develop mass antigen tests and test kits for determining whether a person has COVID-19 are having setbacks, according to a CNN article of April 15. One of the concerns for an antigen test device is that the FDA has relaxed their requirements in some Asian markets for testing of these devices, and we may be flooded with devices that are unreliable. The concern is that people may use one of these tests — which have a characteristic of sometimes mixing common cold coronaviruses with COVID-19, as one example — and believe they’re immune when they are not.