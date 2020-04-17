Community Voices (Harbold): Coronavirus course correction the best thing that could’ve happened to kids

As the old saying goes, “It’s an ill wind that blows no good!” A recent article in the New York Post, entitled “Coronavirus is providing the course correction kids desperately needed,” reports on a phenomenon many would never have expected, but which makes sense: the remarkable change in children’s lives, now that they are home all day, every day.
Specifically: “Thrown from the soccer-Kumon continuum, kids are starting to do all the things they didn’t have time to do or weren’t trusted to do before. We’re already hearing about marathon Lego sessions, cookie baking, sibling-sitting and the videos kids are making in their unleashed time ...
“We’ve watched kids blossom like crazy once they were nudged into simply making pancakes, or riding their bikes. One middle-schooler told his teacher that thanks to doing a bunch of new things on his own, he was no longer taking his anxiety meds."
The article further points out that, with a whole country’s worth of kids at home and school only taking up a fraction of the day, “it’s a whole new ballgame” — one which is largely kid-organized (with some parental supervision, but nowhere near the regimentation common in school activities), for which the only trophies are success in the task itself.
But what about their futures? Are they being prepared for life?
In a word – yes!
The article notes that research at the University of Colorado at Boulder has found that kids who have more free time to create and structure their own activities develop stronger executive functioning skills — that is, better planning, problem-solving and follow-through — than kids whose lives are more continuously structured by adults, and, “Executive functioning skills are exactly what kids need to succeed at school and in real life (that thing we used to partake in, before Zoom).”
Nor is the New York Post alone.
As one commentator has put it, “Before this quarantine, most children around this nation were away from home the majority of their childhood. They were in school for eight hours a day or more. Then they had after school activities, dinner, and homework. They had little interaction with their own parents.
“Now, life is completely different for them. They have time to be creative, to play outside, to ride bikes, to splash in the puddles, take walks with their parents, learn to cook something new, work in the yard, plant a garden, and on and on the list goes. Their lives are completely different and they are better.”
I hope we remember this, on the other side of the present crisis. Of course, this scenario does require that they have at least one parent at home, too: perhaps we need to do quite a bit of rethinking, and restructuring, of our society, as we move into the post-coronavirus future.
It is said that another word for “crisis” is “opportunity.” Our present situation is or should be a reset button, a course correction, not just for kids but for society as a whole.
It would be a shame if we just reverted to business as usual, once the quarantine is past. Again, let us remember some of the lessons we are learning — or should be learning — from this event, when it’s over!
Tom Harbold is a former op-ed columnist for the Carroll County Times. He writes from Sykesville. Contact him at thomasharbold@gmail.com.