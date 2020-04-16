Community Voices (Davidson): No time for shortcuts with federal government still playing catch-up

I knew this virus was going to send the signals to the sell side so on the day the S&P slid under the last signal I sent the email to switch my IRA out of the S&P fund and into treasury notes. As luck would have it before the close of the following day it had bounced up to set its last high getting me out at the very top. This was not insider trading just keen observation. I say this as I cringe when the POTUS says no one could have seen this coming as anyone that was looking could easily have seen it.