Community Voices (Davidson): No time for shortcuts with federal government still playing catch-up

When did we get so stupid? We have seen lots of unknown threats come at us in the past and have dealt with them much more effectively than we have with the caronavirus.
We can handle anthrax, ricin, and equine encephalitis. Horses coming here to compete from foreign countries are automatically placed into quarantine upon arrival until such time as they are proven safe to compete without spreading disease. Yet an unknown disease that was clearly out of control in China found its way here and caught us completely flat-footed.
Although the president refuses to let the buck stop with him all evidence indicates he really screwed up. We were warned in an anonymous editorial that his quirky way of thinking almost caused World War III. In this case who knows how many of the victims of this disease could have been spared. He boasts “I stopped all travel from China immediately.” We now know the disease avoided his ban by going to Europe first and then came here. Calling the facts “Fake News” doesn’t change the facts, it just gives the loyal supporters that cling to this less than truthful POTUS grounds to stay behind him.
He claims to be clueless and as always points the finger at everyone and everything except himself. I wasn’t clueless. The day I saw China rushing to build a huge hospital I knew exactly what was going on. I had already been monitoring my stock holdings closely as they were already hovering around the sign that the great expansion was coming to an end.
I knew this virus was going to send the signals to the sell side so on the day the S&P slid under the last signal I sent the email to switch my IRA out of the S&P fund and into treasury notes. As luck would have it before the close of the following day it had bounced up to set its last high getting me out at the very top. This was not insider trading just keen observation. I say this as I cringe when the POTUS says no one could have seen this coming as anyone that was looking could easily have seen it.
Being caught flat-footed, this administration is still playing catch-up, yet they are already talking about resuming normal life. Haven’t they learned anything from their mistakes?
We were so overwhelmed that we were unable to do the correct protocol of tracing all contacts and isolating them. Now that we are finally catching up he wants to go ahead and reopen without any protocols in place or sufficient supplies and trained people ready to closely monitor the situation. This will guarantee that sooner or later everyone will be exposed to this disease.
You have to definitely know who has it and who doesn’t. You have to be able to isolate all the contacts that anyone with the disease had. Anyone freed to go back to work has to be clearly proven to not be a carrier.
I’m all for reopening as quickly and as safely as possible but taking shortcuts in hopes of restoring the economy in time for his reelection will not get the job done. Like it or not when Election Day arrives most people will answer the question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? No.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.