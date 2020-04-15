Community Voices (Roemer): What the coronavirus is teaching our schools

No one knows when schools will re-open, and while there are students and families who have the resources and discipline to make distance learning work, many don’t. Likewise, there are teachers who have the know-how to provide quality instruction remotely, but for many that’s a bridge too far, irrespective of the crash training they may be receiving at the moment. It’s simply not a skill set Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers have ever been required to possess.