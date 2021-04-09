Franklin: For this educator, some positives came out of teaching during the pandemic | GUEST COMMENTARY

We can almost see the light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel!
COVID-19 has changed the world in so many ways. Family, business, education and relationships have been turned upside down. When we think about this fact, it is human nature to focus on all the negative things that it has caused. And rightly so. We have all suffered the stinging loss of loved ones, friends, and members of our community. There is certainly a time for grief, anger and sadness. That is healthy. We all have had to make major adjustments in our daily lives. As a music educator, the changes that the pandemic has caused are some of the most challenging that I have ever faced. However, there are some positives.
I began my teaching career in 1989 when vinyl records were the standard medium for playing music. Cellphones, computers and access to the internet were nonexistent. Knowledge was obtained from books, TV, radio, places of education and from the community. If the pandemic had happened during this time period, education would have been driven to a complete halt. Because of the technological advances we have seen in the last 30 years, we have been able to bring education into the home. During a time of quarantine, this was definitely a positive during a bleak situation.
As the music teacher of hundreds of students, I have been able to get to know each one of them so much more completely than I would have before the pandemic. When teaching virtually, I have been able to see each student in their “natural” environment. I have learned about what is most important in their lives. I have been introduced to their favorite toys, pets, brothers, sisters, moms, dads, grandparents and caregivers.
This has helped me to meet their educational needs more completely and effectively. In turn, during virtual times, they have been able to see me in my “natural” environment. Now my students know me more completely. We have built an educational relationship of trust and familiarity. This has helped my students to feel comfortable enough to ask questions, answer questions and express when they need extra help or have a new idea. For me, communication and educational relationships have been positively impacted by bringing education into the student’s environment.
The pandemic has challenged me to use the computer in ways that I never have needed to before. A tremendous amount of time has been spent learning how to master my new teaching situation. I have learned that you can teach music virtually and have students thrive. By tackling the challenge, I have learned how to share musical lessons in ways that I never knew were even possible. I have grown as an educator and that is definitely a positive that my students will benefit from well into the future.
When things get back to the new “normal,” I will more fully appreciate a hug, face-to-face classes and meetings, being able to comfort a student in need, the ability to each lunch together, and many more “normal” activities. In my personal life, I have realized that every day is a gift. I have the ability to make a conscience choice to affect others in a positive or negative way.
We can choose positivity or negativity. That does not mean to ignore the obvious. That does not mean that we do not grieve or feel anger for that which was lost. It means we must choose the way of hope daily and work to regain the ground that may have been disturbed both educationally and personally. We can choose to deal with each situation in a way that will uplift or tear down. I am determined to express myself in a way that will uplift.
During this pandemic, the education that we all received as a country, a community, as parents, students and teachers continues to be extremely valuable. It is an education that speaks to the very humanity and existence of each person whether young or old. We have learned what is truly important in our lives.
This kind of human education is something that we all can appreciate if we take the time to do so. Our time in lockdown means something important to all of us. For me, it means that I will never be the same. I am a better educator because of these experiences. I choose to use what I have learned in a positive way. I choose to influence every person in a way that will make them a better person just because they knew me. I choose to focus on the positive in order to get the strength I need to deal the negative. This is what the pandemic can teach all of us.
Ida Franklin is a teacher in Carroll County Public Schools.
