Franklin: For this educator, some positives came out of teaching during the pandemic | GUEST COMMENTARY

This kind of human education is something that we all can appreciate if we take the time to do so. Our time in lockdown means something important to all of us. For me, it means that I will never be the same. I am a better educator because of these experiences. I choose to use what I have learned in a positive way. I choose to influence every person in a way that will make them a better person just because they knew me. I choose to focus on the positive in order to get the strength I need to deal the negative. This is what the pandemic can teach all of us.