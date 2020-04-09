Community Voices (Pyatt): With little ability to test from the outset, US still playing catch-up on coronavirus

As we evolve into this scenario of “do I have it/don’t I have it” because of very strict criteria for allowing — or not allowing — tests, I recently listened to a radio chat on National Public Radio on this topic. Very soon, folks will need some clarification of whether they either had it at one time or don’t have it or could develop in the future if we’re going to emerge from this financial slowdown. I’ll call them the “Dunnos!”