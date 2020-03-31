Community Voices (Scanlan): Commentators making out the Left to be sinister while trying to rewrite history

Speaking of wasting time, the president’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak was abysmal. A recent columnist bragged that it only took Trump 10 days to snap into action by banning travel from China. Let’s be real. On Jan. 20, the first diagnosis of the coronavirus was made here in the US, the same day as the first diagnosis in South Korea. Within a week South Korea had mobilized its medical professionals and began robust testing for the virus. We did absolutely nothing despite repeated warnings from epidemiologists and Trump’s own national security advisors. We were told that it was just one guy from China, the virus was going to magically disappear. The US could have received testing kits from the World Health Organization, but turned them down. We could have allowed private hospitals and companies to produce their own tests, but instead an understaffed CDC shipped out faulty tests. South Korea has conducted five times as many tests per capita as we have, and they have contained their outbreak. A full month into our epidemic Trump was still downplaying its significance, saying it was “very much under control” while blaming others.