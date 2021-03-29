Davidson: Vaccine shot acquired, back to political topics like guns and immigration | GUEST COMMENTARY

I finally got my jab at the Safeway in Westminster where I shop. In the end, the vaccine finder group that I was put in touch with got me the appointment. As it was the Lifebridge registration also came through but not for Carroll Hospital as I was expecting but for their facility in Baltimore County. And, oh yeah, the county also invited me to be vaccinated at a school in Mount Airy at the same time. As soon as I accepted the one I chose, I immediately canceled all of the others so that everyone else could use those slots.
Now that all that is over I can get back to writing about what’s wrong with this much divided country. I have a lot of that pent up as my quest for a vaccine overwhelmed me and usurped my editorial space.
Let me start off with a shot at the Democrats as once again they are after guns. As I have written here before, you can take every gun off the face of the Earth and crazy people will still drive their cars into crowded areas at high speed or find other ways to commit mass murder. Case in point, look at the extent the crazy guy in Tennessee went to, even if something in him didn’t want to kill innocent people.
Some progress has been made in that direction but obviously not enough. If the Dems were as fervid in that direction a lot more could be accomplished. I’ll add here that I have no problem with closing the gun show loop hole or fixing the background check to weed out more crazy people.
In the Republican direction I’d like to pose the question: If a Republican election official is fired for not changing fair and verified election results at a presidential request, can we draw any other conclusion than his replacement will be willing to change those results?
I found fellow guest columnist Sandra Wright’s Saturday column (“Americans must know where refugees are coming from, and why”) eye-opening but not surprising.
The dirty secret is that in order to keep our restaurant and grocery store’s well stocked and our tourist industry properly served with maid service, we need a never-ending influx of cheap labor. Why can’t we embrace this and create an orderly process for people to come here to fill those jobs? One in which we can properly weed out terrorists, murderers, rapists, and crazy people? Any such process would require strict rules with stiff penalties for skirting them in order for it to be effective.
I read Joe Vigliotti’s Friday column expecting his usual. It was nice to hear his call for forgiveness in the Easter spirit. I found this refreshing as I am Jewish and I have been blamed most of my life for persecuting Jesus. I’ve never persecuted anyone and if I did I would certainly seek forgiveness.
I may point out that most politicians use forgiveness to set things right with their voters and really have no true regret for their actions. That may be OK for this world, but I can tell you, they better mean it if they expect entry into the hereafter.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.
