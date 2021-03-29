Davidson: Vaccine shot acquired, back to political topics like guns and immigration | GUEST COMMENTARY

I finally got my jab at the Safeway in Westminster where I shop. In the end, the vaccine finder group that I was put in touch with got me the appointment. As it was the Lifebridge registration also came through but not for Carroll Hospital as I was expecting but for their facility in Baltimore County. And, oh yeah, the county also invited me to be vaccinated at a school in Mount Airy at the same time. As soon as I accepted the one I chose, I immediately canceled all of the others so that everyone else could use those slots.