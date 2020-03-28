Community Voices (Helms): A broken system and the value of a life

Another important point to this narrative is, how much responsibility do we place on agencies that are there for the protection of children without having in place a system of accountability to their own pattern of negligence, as illustrated in this California case? Who holds “the good guys” accountable? Do we rely on the ethics or lack of ethics of bureaucratic organizations made up of humans or do we put our faith in a computerized algorithm that perhaps involves a less-biased methodology? Although there is no situation that is completely bias-free, Nornstein says, “All of the data that I have worked with and have seen would suggest that these algorithms are unambiguously better than human judgment alone and are superior to tools that are currently being used.”