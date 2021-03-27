Wright: Americans must know where refugees are coming from, and why | GUEST COMMENTARY

Our love affair with Latin America began in 1966 when my husband and I were sent to Costa Rica, Central America as the second and third persons from Carroll County to join the Peace Corps.
We served three years. My husband went on to work all over Latin America, the majority of his professional career, with the InterAmerican Foundation, which provides grants, not loans, to help people in poor areas improve their economic wellbeing. Over the years, we were able to live more time in Costa Rica, adopt our three children from there, make cherished friends there and in other Latin countries.
The refugee crisis at our southern border pains us greatly because most of our fellow citizens do not know how U.S. government actions in Latin America over the past 70 years have caused unlivable conditions, especially in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, causing people to flee to the north. There are excellent award-winning films for those who want quick enlightenment.
Starting with Guatemala, in the 1950s, a democratically elected president, Jacobo Arbenz, wanted to buy part of the large uncultivated land owned by the United Fruit Company (Chiquita Banana), for landless peasants to grow food for their families. The Guatemalan government would have paid the value indicated by taxes on that property.
President Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, had a brother on United Fruit’s board, and they didn’t want to sell. Instead, United Fruit lobbied for our country to overthrow a democratically elected president, and Arbenz was forced into exile. The Guatemalan military, unfortunately, armed and trained by our government, took over, and decades of brutal peasant killings followed.
The Oscar-nominated film, “El Norte,” clearly shows the terrible suffering that causes flight to the north, and also, the suffering in that journey.
Continuing, with El Salvador, in the 1980s during Reagan’s presidency, more than 75,000 lost their lives in a brutal civil war. The Salvadoran military was armed and trained by our country. Salvadoran military atrocities are documented in the film, “Romero,” produced by an agency of the Paulist Fathers, a Roman Catholic order of teachers and communicators. Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero became so impassioned by the wanton murder of civilians, he cried out during Catholic Mass, “In the name of God, in the name of this suffering people whose cries rise to heaven more loudly each day, I implore you, I order you, in the name of God, stop the repression!” The next day, Romero was shot dead while saying Mass. Under Pope Francis, Romero was named a saint.
During that time, four U.S. women Catholic missionaries — three nuns and one layperson — were brutally raped and killed by Salvadoran soldiers. The Emmy award-winning documentary, “Roses in December,” fully explains that tragedy.
Continuing, with Honduras, in 2009, during the Obama administration, democratically elected President Manuel Zalaya, a centrist wealthy rancher showed too much concern for the Honduran peasants, among the poorest in our hemisphere. Zalaya had raised the minimum wage, provided free lunches and milk for children, increased pensions for the elderly, built new schools and subsidized public transportation. These justice-oriented moves disturbed the wealthy and military. Zalaya was kidnapped from his bed, flown in his pajamas to Costa Rica, and never allowed to return to his presidency. Since then, thousands of Hondurans have been killed by the military, armed and trained by our country. A National Catholic Reporter article, “The US Role in the Honduran Coup and Subsequent Violence,” by Stephen Zones (March 16, 2016) provides more information.
From where do the majority of refugees arriving at our southern border come? Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras.
In contrast, very few refugees arrive at that border from our beloved Costa Rica. It is a peaceful, democratic country, where there is no army, and there are stable institutions, including free public education and a universal healthcare system. Costa Ricans have enough safety and decent opportunities to preclude a very dangerous and uncertain overland journey to the North.
We are pleased that President Biden wants a new refugee law that includes funds to help Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras build more livable societies.
Certainly, this is a daunting task. The Association for a More Just Society, Honduras has had successes that point the way forward. ASJ was founded in 1998, by a brave group of North Americans and Hondurans seeking to address the lack of legal systems to protect the poor in Honduras. They have helped 70,000 Hondurans receive legal title to their land. According to Wikipedia, their homicide investigation programs in poor communities his saving lives and bringing about more convictions. “Asjhonduras.com” gives a pictorial overview of the much they are doing.
We, as Quakers, believe “the way will open” when God’s work is being done. May it be so for our southern neighbors.
Sandra H. Wright writes from Westminster.