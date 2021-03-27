Wright: Americans must know where refugees are coming from, and why | GUEST COMMENTARY

Continuing, with El Salvador, in the 1980s during Reagan’s presidency, more than 75,000 lost their lives in a brutal civil war. The Salvadoran military was armed and trained by our country. Salvadoran military atrocities are documented in the film, “Romero,” produced by an agency of the Paulist Fathers, a Roman Catholic order of teachers and communicators. Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero became so impassioned by the wanton murder of civilians, he cried out during Catholic Mass, “In the name of God, in the name of this suffering people whose cries rise to heaven more loudly each day, I implore you, I order you, in the name of God, stop the repression!” The next day, Romero was shot dead while saying Mass. Under Pope Francis, Romero was named a saint.