Lockard/Sivigny: By working collaboratively, communicating, CCPS will ensure that students continue to learn

Like you, we are devastated that this has happened and recognize the challenges this will bring.​ We love and miss our students and want nothing more than to get back to welcoming over 25,000 students through our doors, each and every day. However, as the county’s largest employer, we fully understand the importance of this social distancing effort. We will do whatever is necessary to follow our governor’s lead and the leadership of our Board of County Commissioners in doing our part in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully, this will allow us to get back to what we know and love about the incredible offerings of everyday life in Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS).