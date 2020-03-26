Community Voices (Pyatt): We’re all in this crisis together; citizens, leaders must show restraint

This pandemic will alter our lives. Health experts — and there is considerable uncertainty from expert to expert — project it could last from a few months to a year and a half. One-third to one-half of us could eventually “catch” the COVID-19 virus with a wide range of symptoms from slight sniffles up to death. There seems to be more agreement on the widespread spread of this infectious disease than on the number of deaths. Many (most?) of us will not be tested since there will be such a mismatch of available COVID-19 tests compared to the large number of “infected people.”