Community Voices (Ridgely): Get greedy and plant a tree or three for present-day, future benefits

As another celebration of Earth Day rapidly approaches, my aged mind has turned to the trees I have planted over the past 45 years and those I helped plant with friends and through the five Town Tree Commissions Carroll County had back in the day.
Some of those trees now line a shadier Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster. Most folks enjoy those areas because of the pure attractiveness and atmosphere they have created as they have matured.
The personal reward I find in looking at those trees scattered around the county and on my own property almost feels like a form of greediness. The camaraderie found when working with citizen groups; children at their schools; my late spouse, Debbie, friends and even State Highway Administration officials are now memories — but some of the most rewarding memories I have.
Chances are I will no longer see any saplings that I now plant grow to maturity but I will not be deterred; I will still plant a tree or two or three at my home this year as someone will benefit from them, aesthetically and environmentally.
I won’t buy as large a tree with a 300-pound root ball as I did just a decade so ago. Oh I could hire someone to dig the large planting hole and muscle the young tree into it, but I still get a reward out of digging a smaller hole, paying a far reduced price for a younger tree, placing the tree in my now smaller hole, mulching the project and feeling the aches after a day’s work planting and gardening.
I suppose this is where the goose suggests what is good for the gander because I am going to recommend that this spring you get out and plant a tree or so at your house or houses or business. Go get greedy and plant two and sit back and watch as the years roll by.
If your city or town has a tree commission you may want to attend a meeting and give some input on where some municipal trees could be planted or learn about the basic horticulture involved in the life of a tree. Last I looked Westminster still had a commission and ordinance protecting their trees; they are proud to be called a Tree City USA by the national Arbor Day Foundation.
If there is no commission, then perhaps you could suggest to your town’s mayor and council – or dare I say the Board of County Commissioners — that they help you form a volunteer committee to research and find funding for planting sites under their control.
Please don’t be like that fellow who complained when the county passed a landscape ordinance over 30 years ago. He said he didn’t like trees because they would knock his hat off when mowing the grass!
I’m no Greta Thunberg when it comes to trying to raise the consciousness of the public about global warming and the gorilla that is now in the room concerning the planet’s future, I pale in her enthusiasm and spirit.
However, I do hope that those who have taken the time to read this tome may go out and get their hands dirty this spring, if only for their own personal reward, now and in the future. If you would rather have a landscape contractor deliver and plant your tree(s), the reward down any road you travel is just as satisfying.
Stay safe out there,
Cornelius “Neil” Ridgely writes from Finksburg.