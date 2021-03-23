Libershal: High time to get rid of unnecessarily divisive, inflammatory state song | GUEST COMMENTARY

During the 1960′s Civil Rights struggle opposition to “Maryland, My Maryland” grew. And legislative efforts to resign “Maryland, My Maryland” as our official song have been made during many sessions since 1974. Some want to just change the lyrics. Some want to keep the song because it has historic value -- regardless of its message. The 2015 advisory group offers many options but said if kept only the third (least controversial) verse should be used. It also offers various suggested characteristics for a fitting replacement song. I don’t think we should waste time trying to find a replacement -- that’s another can of worms that will linger on.