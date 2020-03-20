Community Voices (Roemer): Time for CCPS to stop making excuses, change its approach toward minority hiring

Further, if the current culture in the schools is an impediment to retaining teachers once hired, educating existing staff as to the challenges of being a minority teacher in Carroll County has to be more sophisticated than simply punishing those who say or do something offensive. These situations should be viewed as teachable moments, not opportunities to cleanse the system of undesirables. That approach only hardens attitudes, builds resentment, and destroys any opportunity for “courageous discussions.”