Community Voices (Helms): We should listen to the trees

What we do in the name of preserving nature isn’t always what is best for the trees. Industry has tried to keep up with the stripping of forest land by replanting with saplings. The problem with this way of renewing the forest is its lack of diversity in ages and types of trees planted. We need to value what the research shows. In forests mother trees nurture their young. Also, we need to consider the natural lifespan of most trees is hundreds of years, unlike trees planted for industry that are cut down way too soon.