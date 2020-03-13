Wack: Politics is about setting priorities. Trump administration has never put a priority on public health.

Because of the lack of leadership, denial, and happy talk from the White House, very little of that actually happened, which is why we are facing an out of control epidemic. For a variety of reasons, a reliable test took too long to develop, and still isn’t widely available. Local health departments are rationing test kits, and thereby missing the rapid silent spread throughout the community. Looking at data from China and Europe, the number of positive cases reflect only a small fraction, by some estimates only a twentieth or less, of actual cases. Which means in Maryland, the 12 confirmed cases (as of this writing on March 13th) represent the tip of an iceberg of hundreds of cases.