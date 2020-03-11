Wack: Don’t fall prey to COVID-19 rumors, disinformation

In the meantime, do not fall prey to the bad information circulating on social media. For example, there is zero evidence that COVID-19 is anything other than a new, naturally evolved member of the enormous group of viruses that cause human disease. It’s not a bioweapon, or a secret plot by shadowy enemies. You can’t prevent infection with garlic, and avoiding ice in your drinks won’t help either. There is no evidence that it is temperature sensitive, so the summer won’t change the rate of spread, and drinking bleach won’t help, and will certainly hurt you. There is no secret vaccine being withheld, and there are no miracle cures being developed in secret labs to be released in coming days or weeks.