Community voices (Davidson): Pushing back on criticism of San Francisco, horse racing in Maryland

A few thoughts on recent issues appearing on this Opinion page. The first being on Rick Blatchford’s piece on San Francisco’s homeless problem (“Maryland, aka California East, facing anarchy if sanctuary legislation passes,” March 3).
I fully agree with many of Rick’s views on illegal immigration. It is his example that I am going to take exception to. I don’t have kin in that city but I do have a very good longtime friend there and he is among the homeless. He makes $85K a year and lives out of his car in a public park. His neighbors are all high-paid tech workers also living out of their cars. There are no vacant affordable apartments. If you can find one, a room in someone’s home goes for $1,600 per month, a boat slip for a house boat $1,400 per month, also if you can find one.
The human waste on the street can be attributed to the many establishments with signs in their windows that say “restrooms for customers only.” The problem is not illegal immigrants, it is the public ordinance that dictates that no new buildings shall be higher than six stories. I mention this as we recently had an issue here in Carroll County about the height of a new hotel.
I also wanted to make a few points on the letter from Ralph D. Arvin (“More to worry about than funding racetracks,” March 4) concerning horse racing. It is regrettable the public at large only knows horse racing from key races such as the Triple Crown and biased news articles. The truth is the sport is alive and well all over the world.
The sport has changed rapidly with modern technology. I used to have to drive to Laurel almost daily to place my wagers. I now sit at my computer terminal and bet an average of 10 different racetracks all over the world daily. As such, I no longer walk through that turnstile so there is no attendance to post. No more parking or admission fees or programs to buy. The only way to see the sport is growing is by the all-sources totals from wagers — and that has been going up over the past few years.
The conditions on the backstretch have progressively improved each year in spite of the soundbite news articles you may have read. The Maryland Horse Breeders Association is one of the best. They have a full calendar of events for backstretch employees, a scholarship program, and have made many generous donations.
State supplements to racing vary and our closest neighbors — West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware — all have them. They would love to benefit from our fans as they did prior to the aid being made available here.
The Stronachs are not the first Canadian family attracted to Maryland. Canadian E. P. Taylor once owned this state’s largest breeding farm where the great Northern Dancer proudly represented our state. The state still collects a tax on all Maryland bets and receives sales taxes on all horses sold. The state employees that administer and oversee the sport are paid for with licensing and registration fees. The industry employs thousands of people from gate crews to bartenders that all pay income taxes to the state.
Horse farms are one of the last bastions against urban sprawl. Has anyone noticed that Manchester, Hampstead, Westminster, Eldersburg, Sykesville, and Mount Airy are all getting closer to each other? There are less people addicted to racing than slot machines and racing has generated and implemented the gamblers aid assistance. There are signs with phone numbers and websites all over the track directing people to these resources. The revenues generated are highly regulated and reported and audited by the state. Casino reports are often posted in this newspaper. The required revenues to education are being used for education.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.