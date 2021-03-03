Hagan: Westminster should leave Wakefield Valley alone as a reclaimed nature park | COMMENTARY

I came across a small dugout den under a tree’s roots. I wondered what lived there? Probably a red fox. She may raise her young there. She, too, will be able to find plenty of mice and moles to feed her young as they play in the open areas around the trees. In one open field behind a development, along a line of pine trees, was deer scat in great numbers. They browse on the tree limbs and on the grasses. Where will they browse if the open space is taken? More than likely on the homeowners’ prized shrubs or hostas as they do in urban areas where they have lost open space. I heard the songs of birds sitting in the trees as I passed by. Soon the cattail pond will be alive with a chorus of frogs. In several places I could hear the sound of a near by brook and watched as it tumbled over the rocks through the field. Sometime I will just follow it and enjoy it’s calming sound and watch the bluebirds I saw flitting among the shrubs. I saw people pushing strollers, walking their dogs or like me just taking a walk and enjoying nature.