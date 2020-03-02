Wack: Coronavirus outbreak not surprising, worsened by political incompetence, cuts to funding

First, the basics: this virus is a member of a family of respiratory viruses that have always been around, causing minor colds and occasionally more severe pneumonia, along with many other types of viruses like the rhinoviruses, RSV, adenovirus, and influenza. We live in a sea of viruses and bacteria, and our immune systems are constantly battling infections. Vaccines give us a leg up on that warfare, but most of the viruses our body fights have no vaccine. There are just too many, and most only cause mild symptoms.