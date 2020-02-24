Community Voices (Scanlan): Thanks to Trump, we’re No. 1 ... in some not-so-great categories

In 2018, the United States spent an average of $10,600 per person on health care. A whopping 17% of our GDP goes toward health care, well beyond any industrialized country in the world. Unfortunately, when it comes to life expectancy, we are a little behind the curve; we come in 43rd or 46th, depending upon the source. The infant mortality rate in the US is far worse than our modernized partners around the world. At 5.44 deaths per 1,000 born, we rank right between Croatia and Lithuania. When looking at suicide rates we see similar patterns. Globally we have the 34th-highest suicide rate, with 13.7 per 100,000.